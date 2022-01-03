New Delhi: The Congress party, on Monday, reacted sharply over Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik's statement regarding his meeting with PM Modi over the farmers protest, seeking clarification for the same from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While addressing a press conference, Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala even said that if Satyapal Malik's claims are wrong then the BJP-led government should sack him and if not then both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should apologize to the farmers of this country.

"The entire government was stunned and shocked with this conversation. The real face of PM Modi and his government who only works for crony capitalists now stands exposed. Never in the history of this country, a Prime Minister has said anything like this for the toiling farmers," Surjewala said.

This comes after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik made claims that he went to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the farmers' issue recently, where he ended up fighting with the PM within five minutes into the conversation, also tagging the PM as "very arrogant".

Surjewala further asserted, "Those farmers did not die for PM Modi or BJP. They died for protecting the food security of this country. To dishonor their memory, by not less than the Prime Minister himself, is actually most regrettable and condemnable."

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge also tweeted the video of Satyapal Malik with scathing comments, saying, "Meghalaya's Governor Sri Satya Pal Malik is on record saying PM was 'arrogant' on the issue of Farmers & HM Amit Shah called the PM as 'mad'. Constitutional authorities speaking about each other with such contempt! Narendra Modiji is this true?".

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot indicated on Monday there was some foul play involved in Malik's comments, saying the Meghalaya Governor could not make such comments without prior consent from Modi himself.