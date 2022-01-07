New Delhi: The Congress party, on Friday, sought a clarification from Bhartiya Janata Party over the Tek Fog app alleging that the ruling party is targeting and spreading hatred by making derogatory remarks against a particular community and especially women journalists through this portal.

While addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Supriya Srinate said, "Consistently one case after another is happening under Modi government which is weakening democracy. Be it the case of Pegasus or this app. Yesterday, a news story has revealed that BJP through App, named Tek Fog, is spreading lies and hate speech."

This comes after a news article reported that the 'Tek Fog' app could hijack Twitter's 'trending' section with targeted hashtags, create and manage multiple WhatsApp groups affiliated to the BJP and direct the online harassment of journalists critical of the BJP.

Citing the report, the Congress leader said, "Tek Fog is an app through which many Twitter, Instagram, Facebook accounts can be accessed. I want to keep a few incidents in front of you, at 3 o'clock in the night, the hashtag starts trending in the name of Karmayogi. At the time of Corona, messages come against Tablighi Jamaat, when the workers were going to their homes on foot in the scorching sun, then this app was heavily used."

She alleged that many people comment on this app but everyone's language is the same, asserting that it is difficult to trace the servers used in the operation of this app as it is operated for different servers.

"Why is the Indian government silent even after such a big report? Why is the IT minister silent? We demand that it should be probed and SC should take cognizance of it," she said.

She also sought clarification from the government regarding Devang Dave, ex-national social media and IT head, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (the youth-wing of the BJP) and current election manager for the party in Maharashtra, who has been alleged of supervising this whole idea and also to explain their stand on Share chat and Persistent System.