Delhi: The Congress on Saturday made a strong accusation against the BJP saying that the main accused in the Udaipur murder case had links with the BJP. Pawan Khera, the Congress spokesperson said at a press conference that the social media posts of the prime accused in the cases suggest that they were in touch with BJP leaders.

Pawan Khera also questioned why the BJP was so late in announcing an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). "The government ordered an NIA investigation only when it created a buzz," he said.

In a reference to tainted J&K cop Devendra Singh, Pawan Khera asked, "Where is Devender Singh, who was arrested for supporting and aiding militants?" Khera also said that there are questions on the Pulwama case as well since it remains a mystery how such a huge quantity of RDX escaped the eyes of the security agencies.

"Why is PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah silent on this? They should at least give an answer to these questions," he said. Pawan Khera also accused the BJP of using the tactics of polarization and breaking the country on communal grounds for electoral gains.