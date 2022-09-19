New Delhi: The Congress on Monday took potshots at the BJP saying the ruling party had been conducting a Bharat Todo Yatra over the past eight years but was now nervous over the grand old party’s 10-day old Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The BJP has been conducting a Bharat Todo Yatra for the past eight years but now they are nervous over our Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is just 10 days old,” Congress spokesperson Prof Gourav Vallabh. “The success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the reason why the BJP’s factory of lies is working overtime to target the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

The Congress spokesperson cited various false allegations made by the BJP leaders over the past 10 days to discredit Rahul Gandhi but took umbrage to the remark made by BJP Tamil Nadu IT Cell in charge CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday in which he made an indecent reference to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s daughter in a tweet.

Following a severe backlash over his tweet, Nirmal Kumar later deleted the post but not without saying that he did no wrong. “That was a shameful comment. It reflects the mindset of the BJP leaders. The PM must apologize for the comment made by his party leader and sack Nirmal Kumar,” said Prof Vallabh.

Also read: Interview: 'Bharat Jodo' response proves Rahul is the leader, says Harish Rawat; accuses Azad of playing BJP's 'B team'

“That may be the culture of your party but not that of the country which values relationships and does not see them through your prism,” he said. The Congress leader further targeted union minister Smriti Irani and BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya for their false allegations against Rahul Gandhi.

While Irani had said that Rahul did not visit the Vivekananda Memorial at Kanyakumari before launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which turned out to be false, Malviya had said that Rahul was not making any public speeches. “Where is women and child development minister Smriti Irani. Does she approve of such tweets related to a girl? She is a minister, how can she tell a lie in public and not apologize for it,” he said, adding that “We think she is the Queen of lies.”

According to the Congress spokesperson, “the award of speaking lies in the children’s category has gone to Malviya.” “Rahul Gandhi has been making public speeches every day. He has held several press interactions during the yatra. Would the PM mind holding a press conference,” said Prof Vallabh.

Taking a dig at the PM and HM, the Congress leader invited them to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership to purify their minds.

“When the PM remains silent over indecent and false allegations made by his party leaders it shows his silent approval. I think the PM and HM should both take out a few hours of their busy schedule and join the Bharat Jodo Yatra under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. They will realize that the yatra is about positive thoughts and aims to stop hatred and unite people. It will purify their minds,” said Prof Vallabh.

According to the Congress leader, “if the BJP was worried with just 200 km of Bharat Jodo Yatra, how would they cope up with the remaining 3300 km."