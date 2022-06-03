Ernakulam(Kerala): United Democratic Front retained the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency with a record majority. Uma Thomas, the wife of deceased Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas, wrested the seat with a majority of 24,300 over Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Dr. Joe Joseph. She managed to better the majority that her husband got during the 2021 Assembly elections.

The opposition has already declared this result as an anti-incumbency sentiment among the voters. The result, according to the United Democratic Front (UDF), is a verdict against the government's move to implement the Silverline Project.

The by-election to the Thrikkakara constituency has been keenly watched by the Kerala people as a first litmus test for the Kerala government when it completed its first year of the second consecutive term. UDF camp now heaves a sigh of relief as they could better the majority from 14,329 to 23,400. The result has also in a way rekindled the trust of Congress workers in the new leadership at the State Congress party.

According to political analysts, the right-minded voters from the Twenty20 party, which has now aligned with AAP in Kerala, have gone to the UDF camp en masse, giving Uma Thomas a record majority. The twenty-20-AAP coalition has not put up a candidate of their own at Thrikkakara. BJP, which boasted of winning from the constituency, finished a far third.

Thrikkakara constituency, which came into existence in 2011 after delimitation, has been a strong Congress bastion in all the elections post-2011. In the 2011 Assembly elections, UDF candidate Benny Behnan got elected from Thrikkakara with a 22,406 votes majority. PT Thomas retained the seat during the 2016 and 2021 Assembly elections when a pro-LDF wave was evident across the state.

When PT Thomas died in December 2021 and a by-election was announced, Congress leadership was quick to declare his wife Uma Thomas as a candidate. Unlike the usual uncertainty and fight for candidature. Congress this time managed to announce the candidate ahead of LDF and the leadership was almost unanimous in supporting her.

Though the scope of a win at Thrikkakara was minimal, the LDF camp put up all their efforts, hoping to pull out a miraculous win this time. Even the candidature of Dr. Joe Joseph itself was a surprising factor, aimed well at consolidating the Christian votes in the constituency. As the campaigning progressed, there were moments of anxiety in the UDF camp, and Dominic Presentation, district convenor of UDF, has gone public saying that the majority of the UDF candidate could come down to 8,000.

The cross-over of veteran Congress leader K V Thomas to the LDF camp and his active participation in LDF campaigns at Thrikkakara was also expected to make some impact against UDF. However, the historic margin of Uma Thomas has even surprised Congress workers in the constituency. The result indicates that Uma Thomas could garner more than the traditional Congress votes, and shows where the votes of Twenty-Twenty-AAP supporters have gone.

BJP has also lost nearly 3,000 votes from their 2021 count. Party candidate A N Radhakrishnan polled 12,957 votes against the 15,483 polled by the party during the 2021 Assembly elections. This win at Thrikkakara would give a fresh lease of energy to the Congress party in Kerala to surge ahead with their protests against the Silverline Project, a dream project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Thrikkakara has been a center of anti-Silverline protests.