New Delhi: Lashing out at the Congress in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the grand old party of resorting to politics of lies and double standards with regard to farm laws.

As for the promised minimum support of price for farmers declared after the farmers' agitation last year, Tomar said that a committee has been set up to look into the proposal. "The committee is considering it (MSP). The farmers' representative in that committee is a representative of the farmers' union. Tarnishing farmers' union is utterly wrong," Tomar said responding to a question raised by Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda.

Hooda alleged that the secretary who made the now-repelled farm-laws is currently working with a multinational company and questioned his intention behind framing the farm laws. Responding to the allegation Tomar shot back saying that Congress resorted to double standards during the farmers' agitation adding that the party used to speak about the same laws which were implemented by the Union Government.

"The Congress has always indulged in politics of lies... During the farmer's agitation, Congress adopted double standards. The laws that Congress use to talk about while being in power, we created those laws," said Tomar drawing loud protests from Congress MPs.

Also Read: Coordinated steps being taken against fradulant Chinese loan apps: Nirmala Sitharaman

Taking exception to Tomar's claims, Hooda demanded that a portion of his remarks be explained deputy chairman Harivansh said the record will be examined. NCP MP Praful Patel said the cost of agricultural produce in the Vidarbha region is higher because of dependency on rain and urged that an estimate be prepared to address the difference in the cost of agricultural produce under MSP.

The Agriculture Minister pointed out that MSP is the same for the entire country and the process to determine is fixed adding that the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices declares the MSP after consultation with states.

Tomar admitted that it is true that the cost of production varies from state to state because of differences in the environment. The Minister said that Swaminathan Commission submitted a recommendation in 2006 which also included the suggestion of adding 50 per cent profit on the cost of production to declare MSP.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted this recommendation. At present, MSP is declared after adding 50 per cent profit on the cost," Tomar said. He also said that the procurement of wheat has increased from 281 lakh metric tons in 2014-15 to 433 lakh MT now. "At that time Rs 1.06 lakh crore was spent on procurement, now Rs 2.75 lakh crore in spent on procurement and farmers are getting its benefit," Tomar said.