Shimla: Congress released its second list of candidates for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections late on Thursday night. The party released the names of 17 candidates in the second list. It earlier released a list of 46 candidates and so far announced the names of 63 candidates for the 68-member Assembly constituency.

Among the important candidates, there are Thakur Singh Bharmouri from Bharmour, Harish Janartha from Shimla, and Devendra Kumar Bhutto from Kutleha. Congress insiders said that the names of candidates for the five remaining seats have been put on hold due to disagreements in the party.

They further revealed that there were severe disagreements in the party prior to the release of the first list also so much so that the Congress leadership had to set up a three-member committee-comprising of Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, and Deepa Das Munshi- to resolve the issue.

Congress sources said that the main bone of contention in candidate selection was with replacing sitting MLAs with new faces. The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in a single phase on November 12.