New Delhi : The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released the logo of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' and a "chargesheet" against the Modi-led union government. According to the party, the 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will begin on Jan. 26 - house-to-house campaign to spread message of Bharat Jodo Yatra to common people.

"Today, we released a chargesheet against Modi Govt. Respective PCCs will make chargesheet, if needed, against respective state govts, party's general secretary KC Venugopal. "After 130 days of this historic program (Bharat Jodo Yatra), Congress has received enough inputs from the people of the country," he added.

While walking, lakhs of people have talked to Rahul Gandhi. We can understand their pain which they are in due to misrule of Modi Govt. The door-to-door canvas of Congress would reach every house in the 10 lakh polling booths of the 6 lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats, Venugopal said.