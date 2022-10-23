Shimla: Congress on Friday released its list of star campaigners for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Forty leaders including former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and incumbent party president Mallikarjun Kharge have been included in the list.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat, Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Rajiv Shukla, Bhupendra Singh. Hooda, Harish Rawat, and Sachin Pilot have been included in the list .

As for state leaders Himachal Congress President Pratibha Singh, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu have been included in the list. Three working presidents of Himachal Congress, Vikramaditya Singh, Asha Kumari, Kaul Singh Thakur, Dhaniram Shandil have also been included in the list of star campaigners.