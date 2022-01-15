Chandigarh: With less than a month left for the assembly polls to commence, the Punjab Congress released its first list comprising 86 candidates for the elections today. CM Charanjit Singh Channi will be contesting the Punjab elections from Chamkaur Sahib Constituency.

The party's official Twitter account for the election related announcements 'INCSandesh' has also shared the list including the 86 names and their respective assembly constituencies. The list further revealed that the state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu will contest from Amritsar East, whereas Pratap Singh Bajwa will contest from Kadian. Besides these, singer Sidhu Moosewala will be contesting from Mansa Constituency.

Additionally, the party has revealed the names of leaders who have been given tickets, including Naresh Puri who will contest from Sajanpur assembly constituency, Amit Vij from Pathankot constituency, Varinderjit Singh from Gurdaspur constituency, Sunil Dutti from Amritsar North constituency, Rajkumar Verka from Amritsar West constituency and Omprakash Soni from Amritsar Central constituency, among others.

The assembly elections in Punjab will commence on February 14 and will be held in one phase. There are a total of 117 seats to be contested in Punjab while all the parties in the forefront have been gearing up for the polls for the last few months.

