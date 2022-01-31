New Delhi: The Congress party, on Monday, released its fifth list of candidates for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Once again giving preference to women, the grand old party has named 3 women in the list of 6 candidates. The names of women candidates are Urusha Rana who will contest from Purwa constituency, Shahana Siddique from Lucknow West, and Gayatri Tiwari from Kalyanpur.

Apart from these, Congress has fielded Ajay Shrivastava to contest polls from Lucknow north, Pankaj Tiwari from Lucknow East, and Vinay Vikram Singh from Lambhua.

Prior to this, Congress had named 50 women in its first list of 125 candidates, 16 women in the second list of 41 candidates, 37 women in the third list of 89 candidates, and 24 women in the fourth list of 61 candidates for UP Assembly elections.

Congress had announced that it will give 40 percent reservation to women candidates for the Assembly elections in UP. Till now, the party has named its 322 candidates for UP out of which 130 are women.

It had also launched its campaign 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' in UP. On Monday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is also campaigning for the party candidate from Noida, Pankhuri Pathak.

She will be holding the door-to-door campaign in the constituency today and will also interact with common people. She also offered prayers at Kalibari Mandir in Sector 26, Noida.

Also Read: UP Polls: Priyanka Gandhi to begin door-to-door campaign from Noida today