Lucknow: Congress party has released a list of 30-star campaigners for the fourth phase of elections on Sunday. In the list, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also been made a star campaigner.

Raj Babbar, the former state president of Congress, and Kanhaiya Kumar, who were excluded from the list of star campaigners of the third phase, have not been given a place in the list of star campaigners of the fourth phase.

Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Dr. Umashankar Pandey and state general secretary Shiv Pandey, KL Sharma has also been made star campaigner along with the Chief Ministers of three states including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

The list of star campaigners for the fourth phase of the election include former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, State President Ajay Kumar Lallu, Aradhana Mishra Mona, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Charanjit Singh Channi, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid, PL Punia, Pramod Tiwari, Rajiv Shukla, and Sachin Pilot.

Along with Deepender Singh Hooda, Mohammad Azharuddin, Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Pradeep Jain Aditya, Zafar Ali Naqvi, KL Sharma, Hardik Patel, Imran Pratapgarhi, Varsha Gaikwad, Supriya Shrinet, Rajesh Tiwari, Satyanarayan Patel, Tauqir Alam, Pradeep Narwal, Uma Shankar Pandey, and Shiv Pandey in the list.

