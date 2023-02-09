New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday reiterated their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani controversy. Coming down heavily against the Central Government for keeping mum over the issue, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP K C Venugopal told ETV Bharat that the Opposition is united over its demand for the JPC probe.

"Yesterday we all expected something from the government over the Adnai issue. But Prime Minister said nothing on the matter. In fact, the government is afraid that the truth may come out," said Venugopal. He said the opposition will continue their demand over the Adani controversy, as hard-earned money belonging to crores of Indian citizens was at stake.

"Let us wait for the Prime Minister's speech in the Rajya Sabha today. We hope the government will respond to the Opposition's demand," said Venugopal. After days of ruckus, the opposition on Wednesday participated in the thanks giving motion of President's speech in the Parliament and subsequent discussion on the budget. The first session of the Union Budget is likely to end next Monday, with the next session resuming in the middle of March.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also on Wednesday, questioned the relationship between PM Modi and Adani, observing that the latter's wealth saw a 13-time jump in 2.5 years. "What magic happened which led to the arrival of assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore in two years?" Kharge asked. The party president also observed that if Modi was fearless, there was no reason for him to be "scared of a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation".