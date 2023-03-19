New Delhi: Congress workers launched huge protests after the Delhi Police reached Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence here to seek information about the 'sexual harassment' victims that he spoke about during his Bharat Jodo speech in Kashmir. The Delhi police had already served him a notice on the matter, seeking details so that justice can be delivered to the victims if Rahul Gandhi provides their details.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera who was outside Rahul Gandhi's residence said that he was not allowed to visit their leader. Khera questioned the intention behind the police visit. Under which rule has the Delhi police come to visit Rahul's residence, he asked, especially since the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded over 45 days ago.

Taking on the Modi government at the Centre, he said that the ruling party leadership is behind the move. Drawing inference to the Hathras incident, Khera said that the BJP should look within themselves when it comes to women's issues.

Also read: Delhi cops knock Rahul Gandhi's doors for data on sexual harassment victims

Khera alleged that the BJP government is not letting the Parliament function and expunging Rahul Gandhi's statements in the House. He also said that Congress is ready to answer questions about the Yatra but it will do so according to the rules.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that such a visit by police to a national leader's house is not possible without Amit Shah's order. Gehlot informed that Rahul Gandhi had already received the notice and will reply to it in due time. The Delhi Police on Sunday morning paid a visit to Rahul Gandhi at his residence in connection with the notice that was earlier served to him regarding the 'sexual harassment' victims.