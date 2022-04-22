New Delhi: The Congress on Friday said it is ready to induct Prashant Kishor but had a concern over the ideological commitment of the poll manager. “He has made a good presentation but there is a concern among some sections of the party that Kishor had associations with various parties in the past,” a senior AICC functionary said on condition of anonymity. Effectively, this means that the poll manager is inducted into the grand old party, as is the broad sentiment, he will have to drop all his past associations.

Congress sources said past associations don’t matter for a professional adviser but the ideological component becomes crucial for someone who aims to become a senior party leader and get key responsibilities. The entire exercise to revive the Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is based on the premise that the grand old party wants to defeat the ruling BJP in the ideological battle.

Since April 16, when Kishor made a detailed presentation before party chief Sonia Gandhi, on how to revive the Congress ahead of the 2024 national elections, his proposals have been intensely debated among a select group of senior leaders. Kishor had shot into fame as a poll strategist of PM Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll campaign. He was the brain behind Modi’s “Chai pe Charcha” campaign, which projected the BJP’s PM nominee as a common man, and became popular among the saffron party’s supporters.

Later, Kishor helped JD-U president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar win the 2015 assembly polls. He was later made a vice-president of the regional party. However, Kishor was expelled from the JD-U in January 2020 due to his disagreement with the party over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. Kishor was poll manager for the Congress party in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh and Punjab assembly elections. While Punjab was a success, UP turned out to be a disaster.

Next, he was behind the YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s victory in the 2019 Andhra Pradesh assembly polls. In 2021, Kishor made a significant contribution to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s historic win over the BJP. After the polls, he quit the role of a poll manager saying he was looking for a change. The same year, Kishor had also advised DMK chief MK Stalin in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Then Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh had appointed Kishor as his principal adviser for the 2022 assembly polls but the strategist resigned saying he was taking a break from an active role. Since then, Kishor has been focused on the 2024 national elections. Sources said Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in consultation with Rahul Gandhi will decide the exact party role for the poll manager over the next few days.

