New Delhi: Congress party reacted sharply over a recent report stating that the Chinese Embassy had written a letter to a group of Parliamentarians expressing its "concerns" as these MPs attended a dinner reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-exile and clearly refused to give any reply to such letter.

Congress MP Manish Tewari dismissed the report by claiming that he hasn't received any such letter. He was also unwilling to give any reply to such a letter.



Tewari tweeted, "Neither have I received any letter from the Chinese nor will I diminish myself by responding to such imbecile missives. Had Wang Yi written perhaps I would have considered responding?"

However, former Union Minister and senior Congress MP Jairam Ramesh confirmed to ETV Bharat that he had attended the Tibetan event and also received a letter from China's diplomat. He asserted that this matter should have been discussed within the two governments of India and China instead of directly writing to the Parliamentarians.

When asked if he is going to reply to this letter, Jairam Ramesh said to ETV Bharat, "Absolutely not."



As per the report, the Chinese embassy, in a letter to some of the members of the All-Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet, expressed concern over their attendance at the event and asked them to refrain from providing support to Tibetan forces.

It must be noted that India does not approve of any foreign embassy commenting on the country's internal matters.

Congress' Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also reacted over the matter, by tweeting, "Tibetan parliament in exile exhibits the generosity and humanity of our nation, it also demonstrates the determination and stout opposition to the hegemonic posture of China."

He further added, "We should all stand by the tormented people of the great ancient land TIBET. Chinese embassy can not poke its nose into the internal political affairs of our country. HANDS OFF ÇHINA."