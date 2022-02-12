New Delhi: Congress has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to ANI a day before the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on February 10 asking how come it was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The party posed serious questions over the Election Commission of India (ECI) allowing the telecast of the interview just ahead of the first phase of voting in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While speaking to ETV Bharat, Rajya Sabha member and Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil Rajya juxtaposed the PM's interview with the show-cause notice served to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 2017 Gujarat Assembly polls when he was interviewed by some media channels ahead of the Gujarat polls.

"Generally I don't attack our democratic institutions but what was being done on February 9 was quite shocking because, in 2017 Gujarat polls, the Election Commission barred Rahul Gandhi's interview on local channels. But just a day before the Uttar Pradesh elections, voters saw an hour-long interview of PM Modi," Gohil said.

"So when independent, constitutional Election Commission would opt two different ways for different political parties, it would put up a question mark not just upon the poll body but also on our elections," he said. During his interview to the news agency, Modi, on Wednesday, did list out the 'achievements' of the Yogi Adityanath government. "Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogi ji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it," the PM had said in the interview. The PM also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, referring to the allegations he made upon the government while speaking in Parliament.

"During elections, each and every leader puts forth their ideological views but being a Prime Minister, you have some kind of responsibility. Till today, not even a single PM, of any party, has given election speeches, nor given any jumlas. Yesterday, what PM Modi has said in his election speech, through that interview, didn't raise even a single relating to this country," the Congress MP said.

Alleging that the BJP has not done anything to seek votes on basis of its work being done in its tenure, Gohil said, "In the last 5 years, BJP had its government in Uttar Pradesh. For so many years, you are at power in the Centre. So you should seek votes on the basis of your work. But this time, they haven't done any work but have only done gimmicks. Even on the name of Ram Mandir, they are filling their own pockets. So this time, they are using such foul language to seek votes."

