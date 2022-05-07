Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): For the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh elections which are due in 2023, the Congress party has convened an important meeting today. PCC chief Kamal Nath, former MP chief minister Digvijay Singh, and several other Congress leaders are expected to attend the meeting.

On the other hand, Congress through the poster has started attacking Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for betraying the party and joining the BJP. The Congress party has put up a controversial banner before the Scindia House in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The banner carries the slogans such as 'Gaddafi Se Purana Nata Hai Chura Ghopna Aata Hai (Old association with betrayal, Backstabbing an old habit). The banner has been erected by the MP Congress spokesperson.

The banner also carries the photograph of Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, but his picture has been blurred. Besides, the poster also depicts the photographs of Kamal Nath, Govind Singh, Sajjan Singh Verma, and Digvijay Singh. They all are carrying bows and arrows in their hands and aiming toward Scindia.