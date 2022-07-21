New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday came out in defense of party chief Sonia Gandhi, who was summoned by the ED, saying the party would never forget that she has given her life for the organisation.

Sonia Gandhi was summoned for questioning in the alleged National Herald money laundering case, which the Congress says is baseless and an attempt by the ruling BJP to defame the Gandhi family. “The Gandhi family’s credibility is high as they take everyone along,” Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, said on a day the Congress protested against the summons all over the country.

“We can never forget that Sonia Gandhi has given her life for the party. Her contribution to the party is immense. Her mother-in-law and former prime minister Indira Gandhi died in her arms. Her husband, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country,” said Gehlot.

“Sonia Gandhi was targeted for being a foreigner trying to become PM of the country by the BJP but she sacrificed the high office. She is no less than any other Indian woman as she adopted the traditions of this country after losing her husband. The government should be ashamed of what it is doing to her. The ED could have questioned Sonia Gandhi at her home. There are provisions for women in such cases,” he said.

The Congress veteran said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were worried over the Congress revival following the Udaipur declaration and had let loose the central agencies to haunt the opposition parties. “Modi-Shah got worried after we announced a nationwide yatra in the Udaipur declaration,” said Gehlot. The Congress leader condemned the summons and urged the probe agency to make the charges against the Gandhis public.

“I condemn the summons. We will protest all over the country. The ED should do a presser to make the charges against the Gandhis public. There is nothing wrong in the case. Earlier, they questioned Rahul Gandhi for hours but nothing came out,” he said, adding “I want to tell the ED what people think about them.” Gehlot questioned the low conviction rate of the ED saying it was just being used to question opposition leaders and the cases were not pursued properly.

“We follow the law but we know there are two laws, one for those who join the BJP and another for the political rivals. If they had been in our place, they would have resorted to violence. But we are singing bhajans at our party headquarters to register a peaceful protest,” said Gehlot, adding “The AICC headquarters has been sealed by the police. Wrong precedents are being set.”

Instead of targeting the opposition, the government should address the problems being faced by the people like price rise, unemployment and sliding economy, said Gehlot, adding that the Centre was treating the opposition like its enemy. “Earlier, they used to say Congress mukt Bharat. Now they want opposition mukt bharat,” he said. “They don’t know the Congress party. We will not be cowered down with such tactics. You can let loose any agencies against us,” media chairman Pawan Khera said.