New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday moved a privilege motion against prime minister Narendra Modi for his alleged derogatory remarks against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. He has sought privilege proceedings against Modi for having made "derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks" against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and accused that it has amounted to breach of their priviledges and also contempt of court. This has been sought under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Rajya Sabha. The Congress has referred to Modi's remarks while replying to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address on February 9, 2023.

While replying on the discussion on Motion of Thanks, Modi on February 9 had said: "If Nehruji's name is left out by us then we would correct the mistake as he was our first prime minister. But, I have one doubt and that is why anyone from his clan is afraid about using Nehru surname. What is there to be shameful about? When the family is not ready to accept this huge responsibility then why are we being questioned."

During his motion of thanks on the President's address on February 9, Modi criticized the Gandhi family members for allegedly being ashamed of their Nehru surname. Modi also criticized former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for repeatedly using Article 356 to topple state governments led by non-Congress parties.

Modi targeted the Congress on the issue of federalism, accusing Congress-led dispensations, including those led by Nehru and Gandhi, of using Article 356 of the Constitution at least 90 times to topple state governments led by regional outfits. Modi also alleged that Indira Gandhi alone used Article 356 to topple governments of regional parties in states as many as 50 times.

The Prime Minister went on to say, “I had read in some newspaper, I have not verified it, but a report said as many as 600 government schemes are only in the name of Gandhi-Nehru family.”

His attack was targeted at Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi. Taking note of the speech Venugopal wrote in the notice, “The above mentioned remarks prima facie made in a mocking manner are not only disgraceful but also insulting and defamatory vis-a-vis the members of Nehru family particularly Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri Rahul Gandhi who are Members of Lok Sabha."

He said that it was preposterous for Modi to take up the issue because he knows very well that daughters do not take the surname of the father. He alleged that the prime minister's "tone and tenor remark" was "insinuating and derogatory" in nature and thus breaches upon their privileges and is contempt of court.

Citing other examples of parliamentary proceedings, Venugopal sought privilege proceedings against Modi for having made "derogatory, insulting, distasteful and defamatory remarks" the Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.