New Delhi: The Congress on Monday played neutral over the presidential polls and asked its state units to accord similar courtesies to the two candidates Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor. “All PCC presidents shall extend courtesy to the candidates during their visits to the respective states,” Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said in a set of guidelines issued to ensure a fair election to the top party post on October 17.

According to the CEC, the state unit chiefs should provide the logistics, including hall, chairs, and address system for any poll-related meetings but should refrain from convening a meeting of the PCC delegates, who vote in the election for the party president. The task of arranging PCC delegate meetings would be of the proposers of the two candidates, the guidelines said.

Three candidates had filed their papers but the documents of KN Tripathi were rejected on technical grounds leaving Kharge and Tharoor in the fray. While Kharge was seen as a nominee of party chief Sonia Gandhi, given that the party top brass lined up for his nomination, Tharoor was being seen as a challenger to the “official” candidate and had no senior beside him on the nomination day.

On Sunday, AICC spokespersons Gourav Vallabh, Deepender Hooda and Syed Naseer Hussain resigned from party posts to campaign for Kharge while Lok Sabha MP Pradyot Bordoloi issued a statement in favour of Tharoor. The high-profile election is being debated within the party and the functionaries are bound to take sides, said party insiders.

Keeping that in mind, the poll authority has directed that no office bearer or spokesperson at the AICC or state level should campaign for either candidate. If they wished to do so, they should first resign from the party post and then campaign for a candidate of their choice in their personal capacity, said the CEC.

In some sections of the media, the contest is projected as some kind of groupism where one candidate is getting more traction than the other. Tharoor, who is pitching for change, had sought a public debate with Kharge, who said he had preferred the consensus route to the election and is being seen as a status quoist by his rival group.

“Kharge and Tharoor are contesting in their personal capacity. Therefore, the delegates are free to elect any one of them as per their choice through the ballot paper,” the CEC directive said. Just like any other polls, the CEC further cautioned the two candidates not to use any methods to influence the voters, like arranging transport for them or use slander against each other either through speech or a pamphlet, which could render the person’s candidature invalid and may invite disciplinary action.

“Utmost care must be taken to ensure that there is no malafide campaign against any candidate. The same would bring disgrace to the party. The sensitivity of the election process must be held at any cost,” the CEC said. Finally, the returning officers in the state headquarters have been held responsible for maintaining order at the polling stations and ensuring that the election is conducted fairly.