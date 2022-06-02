New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as confirmed by Congress' Randeep Surjewaala."She has developed mild fever and some symptoms and has been given requisite medical attention. As of today, her date of appearance before ED on June 8th stands as it is," Surjewaala informed.

He further informed that the party president has isolated herself, though she had been holding a series of meetings with leaders and activists throughout the last week, raising concerns.

This comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for appearance before the agency on 8 June in the National Herald case.