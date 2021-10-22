New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of General Secretaries, State in charges and PCC chiefs on October 26 at 10 am to discuss over membership campaign, preparation for 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' and forthcoming Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Congress Election Committee meeting will be held on Saturday at 6 pm for selecting candidates for the ensuing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls and a discussion is likely to be held over 50 seats, according to sources.