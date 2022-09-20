Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot will be visiting Delhi from September 25 to September 28 regarding the filing of nomination for the post of Congress president, sources in Congress indicated on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the final decision over the issue will be taken by Sonia Gandhi, Congress insiders said that even if Gehlot turns out to be unwilling to contest for the post of the party president, he will not be able to turn down a request from Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier Gehlot has repeatedly made it clear that he will abide by the instructions of the High Command regardless of the task they ask him to carry out. However, his repeated assertions that Rahul Gandhi should take over as president of the grand old party indicated that he is more interested in continuing as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan rather than being at the helm of Congress at the national level.

A lot will be at stake in Rajasthan politics also if Gehlot is elevated to the national level. Congress sources said that Rahul Gandhi will only become the party president if he is willing to do so and if no one files a nomination against him for the top post in the party.

The grand old party is likely to see a contest for the post after a gap of two decades. Apart from Gehlot, Shashi Tharoor is also likely to enter the fray.