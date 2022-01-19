Lucknow: Dr Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress’ ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign and vice president of Mahila Congress in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls after she is denied a ticket in Congress.

Priyanka Maurya alleged that Congress used her face to cash in votes of her community and then sidelined her without even giving her the opportunity to fight.

"They (Congress) used my face, my name, and my 10 lakh social media followers for the campaign. But when it came to the ticket for the upcoming election, it was given to someone else. This is injustice. It is all pre-decided," Priyanka Maurya said while interacting with ETV Bharat.

On Wednesday Priyanka reached BJP's office to complete some formalities ahead of her joining and also meet BJP's joining committee president, Laxmikant Bajpai.

She further added that "now with the slogan ‘Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon’ i am fighting for my own rights, so just my talking about this nothing is going to happen we have to work on it and have to identify deserving women who can really bring change in society"

It is noteworthy that Priyanka Maurya was claiming a ticket from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly seat but the party has given a ticket to Rudra Daman Singh from the same seat angered by this, Dr. Priyanka Maurya had resigned on Friday.

Elections in UP will be conducted in 7 phases. While the first phase of the Election will be held on February 10, voting for the second, third, fourth, and fifth phases will take place on February 10, 14, 20 23, and 27 respectively. The sixth phase will see voting on March 3 while the voting for the seventh phase will be held on March 7. The counting of votes for all the phases will take place on March 10.

