Hyderabad: In response to the raids carried out on the office of Congress poll strategist Sunil Konagulu, MP and state in charge Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in Parliament on Wednesday. The raids were undertaken on Tuesday night by Hyderabad police on the office 'Inclusive Minds' after a case was registered against it for alleged derogatory remarks against the CM. This has resulted in a political war with Congress calling it foul and undemocratic.

Following the raids, Congress leaders have called for protests. Konagulu is a key member of Congress’ 2024 task force, assigned with strategizing party campaigns in Telangana, Karnataka, and other poll-bound states. According to sources, the Telangana police seized Kanugolu's office in Cyberabad to investigate a few social media pages run by his team. Condemning the raid the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has expressed its anger, terming it a conspiracy.

Congress MPs Anumula Revanth Reddy, Uttam, and other leaders have announced to hold a protest at Telangana Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy has called for protests across the state. He also asked party workers to burn the effigies of the Chief Minister at all mandal headquarters.

As a preemptive step, senior leaders Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mallu Ravi, S. Harivardan Reddy, and Rohin Reddy were kept under house arrest and a police picket was arranged outside their residence in the state to keep the law and order situation in check.