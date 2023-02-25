Nava Raipur: Congress's Constitution amended to include party's former Prime Ministers and former All India Congress Committee (AICC) chiefs in the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The grand old party has also amended its Constitution to raise the number of members in its working committee from 25 to 35.

The life of the steering committee, has been performing the role of the CWC which remains dissolved until now, was deliberated. The plenary decided to increase the composition of the CWC while the decision of not to hold election has been taken yesterday based on a consensus. Earlier in the day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared images from the event in twitter. He wrote "Congress's mission for the country is service, struggle and sacrifice, and to keep India first," in Hindi.

Leaders had earlier demand election to CWC. Senior leaders like P Chidambaram have lent their voices to get the CWC up and running through elections as envisaged under the the AICC constitution. Many have suggested to include younger leaders in the party's top decision-making body.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the members who are part of the Steering Committee. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had earlier claimed that all preparations are in place for holding the CWC polls if warranted.

The original party constitution mandates the working committee to have the president of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party and 23 other members. Of this 23, the party chief will appoint 11, and the rest 12 members were elected. The revised constitution have increased this number to 35.