New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday said that the AICC in-charges will hold state-level shivirs on June 1 and 2 to guide the leaders on how to implement the Udaipur Nav Sankalp Declaration, which focuses on having half of all office-bearers under 50 years of age.

AICC general secretary in charge of Organization KC Venugopal on Wednesday held a meeting of all general secretaries in charge of states and discussed the ways to implement the Declaration, which hopes to bring sweeping changes in the grand old party and prepare it for the 2024 national elections.

“We discussed in detail how to implement the decisions taken at the Chintan Shivir,” AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after the meeting. Later, the state unit chiefs plan to hold similar shivirs in the states on June 11 to guide the leaders on block-level implementation of the Udaipur declaration.

The 50 percent under 50 years rule has been approved to give the grand old party a new look and bring it closer to the young voters. Keeping this in mind, the Congress has also decided to take up the issue of unemployment in a big way and has directed the Youth Congress and the NSUI to take out three-day Azadi Gaurav yatras from August 9 to 15 in all states.

“The youth rally will ask the government to give jobs,” said Surjewala, adding that the Centre’s promise of 2 crore jobs per year has not been fulfilled since 2014. Sources said the directive to hold state-level shivirs to implement the Udaipur declaration has been planned to address the resistance that the change is generating from the seniors who have been working for the past few decades.

Many of the veterans are also miffed over the decision that half the tickets for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will only go to those under 50 years of age. This, the veterans, have argued is not beneficial and may create more dissent. Party insiders said that bringing about changes in an old system is never easy but the process has to be taken forward through consultations.

“We are inviting the youth to join the party and become part of a happening and dynamic organization,” Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said.

