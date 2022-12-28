New Delhi: Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Sonia Gandhi, party MP Rahul Gandhi, AICC President Mallikharjun Kharge and other leaders have arrived at the AICC office to celebrate the party's 138th Foundation Day today. Although Mallikarjun Kharge will also go to Mumbai to celebrate foundation day there as it is the place where the party originated.

In fact, the Indian National Congress (INC) was founded on December 28, 1885, in Bombay (Mumbai) in the presence of 72 delegates at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College. Its founder General Secretary was AO Hume and Vyomesh Chandra Banerjee was made the President. Similarly, every year on December 28, the party celebrates its foundation day.

Apart from all the state units, the main program is held at the party national headquarters of Delhi where the National President of Congress hoists the party flag. Now Kharge is going to change the tradition after 37 years. Kharge, who was elected to the post of president in September, will inaugurate the Foundation Day program organized by the Mumbai Congress after attending the program at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

Earlier in the year 1985, Rajiv Gandhi attended the party's foundation day in Mumbai as the Congress President. And that year the main event was done in Mumbai itself. Congress has got a non-Gandhi President after 24 years. In 1998, Sonia Gandhi was made Congress President and in 2017 Rahul Gandhi was elected as party president but he resigned from the post after the debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

After elected as party president, Kharge has been giving a message to the party workers on every occasion that he has started meeting the people at the party headquarters without appointments. Recently, the party won the Himachal Pradesh polls. Although, it lost the Gujarat Assembly polls after Kharge assumed office. By visiting the original place on the Foundation day of the party, Kharge seems bent on sending a message to the workers about the party values.