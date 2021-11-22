New Delhi: After a successful implementation of 'One man, One Post' formula in Rajasthan, Congress is mulling to opt this in other states as well. Speculations are rife as senior Congress leader Kamal Nath meets party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh had a meeting with Gandhi at her residence, 10 Janpath. Mukul Wasnik, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, was also present in this meeting.

Kamal Nath is currently holding two posts: that of MP Congress' chief and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader. When asked about the matter, Kamal Nath replied, "This is an old formula. I will accept whatever responsibility will be given to me by the party high command." However, he has clarified that he would like to continue working for Madhya Pradesh only.

Congress had taken up this formula during the cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Leaders like Raghu Sharma, Harish Chaudhary and Govind Dotasara had to resign from their posts as they were also holding a position of in charges in Gujarat, Punjab and Rajasthan respectively.

The party is also mulling an organisational restructuring for AICC.