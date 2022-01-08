Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress will be going ahead with their scheduled Padayatra (rally) from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in support of the Mekedatu project between January 9 and January 19 amidst COVID curbs in the state.

The Congress rally comes amid the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government imposing a weekend curfew as well as night curfew due to a rise in COVID cases across Karnataka.

The administration has also prohibited protests and rallies.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will lead the Padayatra.

The Padayatra will be launched at 8.30am on Sunday at Mekedatu region of Kanakapura taluk in Karnataka's Ramanagara district.

Karnataka Film Chamber Of Commerce as well as many farmer organizations have agreed to support the Padayatra since it centers around the issue of drinking water.

The Mekedatu project was first announced in 2013 with an estimation of around Rs 9,000 crore.

The balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project to regulate the flow of water to Tamil Nadu will be used to generate 400 MW power and utilize 4.75 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) water for Bengaluru.

KPCC President DK Sivakumar and Former CM Siddaramaiah said in the press meet held at Kanakapura on Saturday that they will conduct the rally keeping in mind all COVID rules and precautions.