New Delhi: A day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of 'sleeping' over the fact that China is preparing for war, the AICC President, Mallikarjun Kharge, Saturday mounted the attack by asking PM Modi, "When will the nation have China pe Charcha?". Kharge took to Twitter and shared a newspaper clipping that mentions that China is building ropeways and roads at Doklam.

"Chinese build-up in Doklam up to Jampheri Ridge is threatening India’s strategic Siliguri Corridor, the gateway to the Northeastern States! This is of utmost concern for our National Security!" he wrote asking the Modi government to have a discussion on the issue. Taking a dig at Narendra Modi's 2014 campaign strategy when he devised the social media campaign called Chai pe Charcha (meaning casual chat over tea), he asked, "When will the nation have China pe Charcha (meaning light-hearted discussion on the Chinese threat)?"

Earlier on Friday, Kharge wanted to speak on the December 9 Chinese aggression in Arunachal Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha. However, Deputy Chairman Harivansh did not allow him to speak on grounds that he had not served any notice. The Congress President lodged a strong protest over this issue. "On December 14, I intervened but the Deputy Chairman said I cannot raise it as I have not given any notice," he said.