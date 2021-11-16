Wardha (Maharashtra): Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal on Monday said the most important thing at the moment for the Congress party is to strengthen the organisation at the booth level.

He was addressing a gathering at the valedictory session of the National Orientation Camp of Congress party for Organisation Training at Wardha in Maharashtra.

"Organisation will not grow without hard work of the millions of workers spread across the country. Equality and brotherhood is the idea of the Congress and this should be taken to the public," Venugopal said.

Talking about the importance of training programmes like this, Venugopal said, "The aim of this training programme was to build new leadership and to bridge the gap between the leaders and people. Such training programmes will play an important role in invigorating and re-strengthening the Congress organisation."

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) he said, "the BJP government has miserably failed in governance. Under this government, there is chaos all around. The inflation has skyrocketed, there is joblessness, there is a brewing discontent among the people in general. We should raise awareness regarding these issues among the people about their rights and the promises that the BJP government had made."

As many as 200 delegates from 30 states participated in the four-day training camp organised by the All India Congress Committee.

ANI