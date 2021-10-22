New Delhi: Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for boasting of vaccination drive, Congress national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh flayed him for disclosing false statistics on Covid vaccination drive. He pointed out that 50 per cent of people have not been vaccinated and refuted his claim of 100 crore vaccine doses. He said only 20 per cent of the population have been administered a double dose of vaccine in the country.

When the majority of the population was not vaccinated, how can the Central government celebrate, he questioned? He further stated that only two countries have a population of over 50 crore, hence, "We should compare with China, but not with any other country," whereas 80 per cent of China population has been administered with a double dose of Covid vaccine, our country was lagging behind, he reminded.

He found fault with the Centre for not launching the vaccination drive for school going and college students. He took potshots at the Prime Minister for claiming that the government was providing vaccination free and made it clear that the BJP government was spending people's money and from its coffers.

