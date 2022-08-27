New Delhi: The Congress on Friday appointed leaders to coordinate the media activities of the Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the states from where it will pass and said "Azad or no Azad" the organisational machinery moves ahead with determination. Congress media department head Pawan Khera said the party has approved the names of the people who will coordinate the media activities of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in states from where the "historic" yatra will be crossing.

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which will traverse from Kanyakumari to Kashmir will start on September 7. "Azad or no Azad, the Congress organisational machine moves ahead with determination. First list of state-wise media & publicity in-charges and coordinators for Bharat Jodo Yatra," Khera tweeted, referring to senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's decision to resign from the party on Friday.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra is not an event but a movement to bring together the people, from all walks of life, against the several evils that are plaguing the country today," Khera said in his statement sharing the list of people appointed as coordinators for the Yatra. "The party and the leadership have high hopes and immense faith in you to promulgate the spirit of the Yatra amongst the people of India," he said to the people chosen to helm the yatra's publicity.

According to the list, Shama Mohamed was named in-charge of Tamil Nadu and Dolly Sharma for Andhra Pradesh. Lavanya Balal would be in-charge for Kerala, Szarita Laitphlang for Karnataka, S V Ramani for Telangana, Alka Lamba for Jammu and Kashmir, Shobha Oza for Maharashtra, Vibhakar Shastri for Rajasthan, Anshul Avijeet for Punjab, and Ragini Nayak for Madhya Pradesh. Coordinators were also appointed for media activities in states from where the Yatra will pass. (PTI)