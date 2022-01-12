New Delhi: As Assembly elections are approaching in Uttarakhand, the Congress party appears to have realized that wooing voters is not going to be enough to secure a victory and it has to keep its flock together in the poll-bound state.

Taking a lead to set its house in order, Congress has found a new formula for Uttarakhand. While the ticket finalization process is underway, sources have informed that more than 800 people have sought tickets for over 70 seats in the state.

"Not just our own members, but there are some people who want to leave their parties to join Congress, with some conditions. While there are some, for whom we want them to join our party and for that matter, we will have to offer them a position. But it's not possible to give tickets to all of them," said a party insider.

A highly-placed source told ETV Bharat, "On an average, 4-5 names on one seat will be suggested for further approval of Central Election Committee (CEC) for finalizing party's candidates. While just one will get selected, others have also worked hard for the party in Uttarakhand, which cannot be ignored. So, we are mulling upon the idea to accommodate them somewhere either in an organization or in Cabinet, if we come to power."

This formula will be proposed before the Congress high command during the CEC meeting. Meanwhile, Congress' Screening Committee meeting for Uttarakhand will be held tomorrow at 1 pm which will give a list of suggested names to CEC for finalization of candidates.

It is also being learnt that this time former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat, is likely to get a ticket from just one seat after he lost from both the seats of Kichha and Haridwar Rural, in the 2017 Assembly elections. However, the final call is yet to be taken by the party high command.

Congress is also planning to give the ticket to Sumit Hridayesh, who is the son of late Congress leader Indira Hridayesh. Sources informed that he has been aspiring for a ticket from the constituency of her mother.

It must be noted that some of the top leaders from the state, including Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh, are also seeking tickets for their children. However, Congress is firm on its stand that winnability will be the only criteria for the selection of candidates as it is not ready to take any risk while facing the challenge posed by ruling BJP as well as the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party in Uttarakhand.

Polling for Uttarakhand Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on February 14. Congress, on Wednesday, also appointed Mohan Prakash as its senior Observer in the state to oversee Election Campaign Management and Coordination.