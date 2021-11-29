New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and demanded a discussion directing the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of farmers, who died during the agitation against the farm laws.

In his letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tagore, wrote, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: To direct the government to initiate repealing of three farm laws and to announce compensation for the families of 700 farmers, who died during the last one year while they were in agitation on Delhi border."

On the other hand, Congress MP Manish Tewari also moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha "to direct the government to create a record of farmers, who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families".

In his letter to Secretary-General, Lok Sabha, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The government recently decided to repeal the three farm laws namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year."

He said during the course of the agitation, many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers' lives notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by vehicles.

The Congress MP further said many farmers lost their livelihood as they sat on borders protesting against the government. In many cases, the farmers, who lost their lives were sole earners for their families.

"The government has in a reply to Parliament stated that it has not kept track of farmers, who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers, who lost their lives protesting against the farm laws and give compensation to their families," he added.

The winter session of Parliament began today and the government had already indicated that the bill to repeal three farm laws will also be taken up on priority. The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

(With agency inputs)