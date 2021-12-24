New Delhi: Amid high speculation of Congress MLA from Raha Assembly constituency Sashi Kanta Das joining BJP, Rajya Sabha MP and former Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora on Friday said that "only the opportunist Congress leaders are joining BJP."

"This is basically an ideological conflict. Congressmen who are not ideologically committed, they are joining BJP. Earlier also such things happened. Leaders who believe in opportunist politics, they change the party," said Bora.

He further said that BJP is adopting all kinds of tactics to weaken Congress.

"BJP doesn't have any developmental agenda. Therefore they have taken the job of weakening Congress. And as a part of their agenda, they are blackmailing the Congress leaders," said Bora.

He claimed that the central government is utilizing all central agencies to put pressure on the opposition leaders. "They (BJP) are threatening the Congress with ED, IT, CBI among others," Bora said.

Das, who represents the Congress in Raha constituency, in his recent meeting with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma raised speculations over his joining the BJP. The Assam Congress has already issued a show-cause notice to Das.

It is worth mentioning that several sitting and former Congress MLAs in Assam have switched over to BJP in the recent past.

When asked about the controversial land scam involving Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora said that his party will take the matter to the peoples court in the coming elections.

"We will make corruption an issue. On one side, BJP talks about zero tolerance on corruption but on the other side its top leaders indulge in land scams," said Bora.

He also criticized the media in Assam for not highlighting the land scam controversy involving Chief Minister Sarma.

"Our party has taken the matter very seriously. But unfortunately, the media in our state did not give any space for the scam issue. However, once we interacted with journalists in the national capital, the issue was highlighted," Bora said.