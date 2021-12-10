New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha on Friday seeking discussion over the "intrusion of Chinese military" into Indian territory. He also demanded immediate action on part of the government in this regard.

Tagore, in his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, stated, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely, to discuss about intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian Territory and direct the Government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion."

Earlier, an adjournment notice was given in Lok Sabha by Congress MP Manish Tewari seeking a discussion on the "repeated encroachment into Indian territory" by China. "China has been taking an aggressive stance along the LAC encroaching repeatedly into Indian territory resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control since April 2020 including the deadly standoffs at Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley.

"The Chinese have now built villages in Indian territory including the one on the banks of River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also, there are reports of a second village in the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh," Tewari stated in his letter.

