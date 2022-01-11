New Delhi: Akhilesh Singh, former union minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar. hinted at a possible alliance between Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress in the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections.

While interacting with ETV Bharat Akhilesh Singh also claimed that during the recent Panchayat elections Mahagathbandhan had registered victory over 80 to 85 percent of seats. "During the assembly by-election, we don't have an alliance and that is why both the parties had to bear the brunt and we lost both the seats to NDA," he added.

Further, he revealed that he is constantly in touch with RJD supremo Lalu Yadav." I have spoken to him also and trying my best that both the parties should come together and Congress should also get a respectable number of seats."

Earlier during the 2015 Bihar Legislative Council election, JDU was also part of the alliance, and at that time JDU and RJD fought on 10 seats and while Congress on four. But this as JDU I, not part of alliance we will demand around 8 seats.

Bihar has 24 vacant state legislative council seats from local authorities’ constituencies for which election is likely to be held in February-March. Sources said the state election office recently sent a recommendation to the Election Commission for holding the polls for the 24 council seats, which have been vacant since July 16, 2021, as the previously elected MLCs completed their six years’ term.

Read: Lalu Yadav mulls focusing on UP Assembly polls post Bihar by-polls