Chandigarh: Congress MP from Punjab, Gurjit Aujla has left for Poland to assist in the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine.

Before leaving, Aujla, who represents Amritsar, said that he has also been in constant touch with the External Affairs Minister to facilitate the stranded citizens. “I have been in constant touch with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the Prime Minister's Office, but many students are still stuck in Kharkiv and need more help,” Aujla said.

He further said that he was also in touch with the people of the Indian community including the Sikh community living there. He said that upon reaching Poland, he will try to help the people trapped there.

Aujla's trip comes on the heel of the meeting of Congress MPs in Delhi who had also sought time to meet the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar regarding evacuation of Punjabis trapped in Ukraine. While the MPs could not meet the Foreign Minister, Aujla took the initiative and decided to go to Poland on his own. He is the first such MP of the opposition who himself is reaching the country bordering Ukraine to aid in the evacuation.

