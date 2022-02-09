New Delhi: Congress MP from Assam, Abdul Khaleque demanded a CBI investigation on the alleged ongoing cow smuggling in the Assam. "When Hemanth Bishwa Sharma took over as Assam's Chief Minister, he alleged that cow smuggling is going on in Assam and every month almost Rs 1000 crores of smuggling are taking place. So I raised this issue in Parliament and demanded a CBI probe into the matter from the Home Minister."

"This illegal trade has definitely not developed overnight and has been going on unchecked since the last few years. Such illegal trade has not only cost the national exchequer for years but is also a threat to the sovereignty of the nation," added Khaleque in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

"To stop illegal cross border cow smuggling, the State government has passed the "Cow Protection Bill" but there is a need to go deeper into the cause and eradicate the menace. Since syndicates from different States are involved, I demand that a detailed investigation should be done by CBI or any other central agency," said Khaleque.

It's fact that on previous occasions the incumbent government at the Centre has raised concern over unabated cow smuggling across the border, especially from Assam and West Bengal, he added.

In an incident that took place last month, at least 17 West Bengal police personnel were injured in a clash with suspected cow smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border at Mekhliganj area in Cooch Bihar.



