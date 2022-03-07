New Delhi: Months after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a provocative statement following Assam's Gorukhuti incident where two people died and several others were injured, a court has asked the Assam police to register a case against Sarma besides a thorough investigation into the matter.

The sub divisional judicial magistrate in Assam's Kamrup district took note of a complaint lodged by Congress MP Abdul Khaleque and order for the investigation. Talking to ETV Bharat in New Delhi, Khaleque said that the directives given by the court has proved that judiciary still prevails in our society. "After considering all aspects, the court has asked the police to register the case under section 153, 153 A of the Indian Penal Code," said Khaleque. He said that CM Sarma had made "communal" statement which goes against the unity and integrity of the people of Assam.

"Few days after the Gorukhuti eviction drive which claimed lives of a few people, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that State government took revenge. How can a CM made such a statement?" asked Khaleque. The MP further claimed that initially, the Assam police denied to register any case against CM which eventually compelled him to approach the court.

"The police has to register a case over such controversial statement and make a thorough investigation. If police failed to do so it will be contempt of court," said Khaleque. In September last year, the Assam police carried a massive eviction drive especially in Darrang's Gorikhuti where two civilians were killed and several others were injured. Following the incident the opposition has accused the ruling BJP of targeting a section of the minority community in Assam.

Also read: 'Quran Sharif focused on education, not hijab': Assam CM