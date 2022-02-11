Karnataka: Congress MLA from Maharashtra Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday presented smartwatch and iPhone to Muskan, the student who raised the 'Allah hu Akbar' slogan during a protest in connection with hijab row in Mandya. Siddique gave the gifts to her during his visit to Karnataka. He went to Muskan's house during the day.

Earlier Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (JuH) announced a sum of Rs 5 lakh to her for not backing down from protesting students. Lauding her actions, JuH president Maulana Mahmood Madani said "JuH will give Rs 5 lakh cash to Bibi Muskan Khan. She stood against protests for her constitutional and religious rights."

"Preventing Muslim women from wearing the hijab in educational institutions is tantamount to interference in personal freedom,"AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani.

"But in a secular state, no government should force a particular dress code on its citizens. We demand that the Karnataka government does not force a dress code on its students and citizens," he added.

