Chennai: Thirumagan Evera (46), son of senior TNCC leader EVKS Elangovan and Congress MLA from Erode East, has died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday.

Thirumagan Evera complained of chest pain and breathing difficulty around 12.30 pm. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors,said S Vijayabaskar, PA to the MLA.

Thirumagan Evera was elected to the State Assembly from Erode East constituency in 2021.