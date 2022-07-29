Chandigarh: The Congress has raised questions about the absence of any Sikh in the top three officers of Punjab, Chief Secretary (CS), Director General of Police (DGP) and Advocate General (AG). Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira, chairman of All India Kisan Congress, cornered the Mann government by tweeting about the officials, after that the BJP cornered the Congress itself regarding Sukhpal Khaira's tweet and asked them questions about the Hindu face.

Sukhpal Khaira tweeted that India is a secular country. Every section of society should be given due representation. Unfortunately, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Bhagwant Mann government did not appoint a single Sikh officer to the top three positions. Aren't Sikh officers competitive?

While retweeting Sukhpal Khaira's tweet, BJP leader Subhash Sharma questioned Sukhpal Khaira and said that Congress always tried to divide Hindu-Sikhs. Sukhpal Khaira objected that the Chief Secretary, DGP, and Advocate General are Hindus. Their question is whether any Sikh officer is not competent. I want to ask him that since 1966 no Hindu has become the Chief Minister, was there any Hindu leader capable of this or not?

Notably, during the assembly elections, there was a lot of ruckus in Congress regarding the matter. Rahul Gandhi wanted Sunil Jakhar to be the Chief Minister. However, Ambika Soni reportedly opposed it. He got the decision changed by talking about the Sikh state-Sikh CM. After this Jakhar raised this issue a lot. Congress had to bear the loss in the Vis election. Now Sunil Jakhar has left Congress and joined BJP.