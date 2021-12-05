Bhubaneswar: Tara Prasad Bahinipati, a senior Congress legislator in Odisha Assembly, on Saturday donning the attire of a priest and sprinkled ‘Ganga jal’ and cow urine’ inside the Assembly hall in a bid to ‘purify’ it.

The Congress MLA has alleged that MoS Dibya Shankar Mishra has been accused of having links with Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the murder of Mamita Meher, has put his ‘unholy feet’ in the House and the temple of democracy has become ‘desecrated’.

MoS Mishra has been accused of having links with Gobinda Sahu- the prime accused in the murder of Mamita Meher, the lady school teacher of Sunshine English Medium School in Mahaling, Kalahandi.

Speaking to the media, Bahinipati said, “Minister Mishra put his unholy feet in the temple of democracy and polluted it. I sprinkled Ganga jal, cow urine and basil leaves on the floor to purify it.”

However, the ruling Biju Janata Dal refuted the allegations and said that even after the Chief Minister stated that there will be a free and fair investigation, the opposition is staging a drama by such protests in the House.