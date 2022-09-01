Solan: Congress MLA from Kapurthala in Punjab Rana Gurjeet Singh met with an accident on Wednesday at Chail in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh. Singh lost control of his car, which then fell into a ditch. The car overturned and stopped after hitting a tree. The MLA had come to visit Shimla and was passing through a forest in Chail due to the unpaved road, he lost control over the steering and hit the tree. Four people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, along with Singh. He had suffered minor injuries and was taken to Chandigarh for treatment. There was no casualty was reported.

Neither the police outpost in Chail has any information about this incident nor any complaint lodged with the Kandaghat Police Station. However, the information was shared on social media. The Shimla administration advised the four-wheelers to drive carefully as accidents occur very frequently during the rainy season in the area.