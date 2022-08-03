Nalgonda(Telangana): District Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy on Tuesday announced his resignation from the Congress party and the post of MLA. He said that he will meet with the Speaker soon and hand over his resignation letter.

He further said that he has taken this decision for the benefit of the people. The announcement was made at a media conference organized at his residence in Hyderabad.

On joining a new party, he said he has not yet taken a decision on joining the BJP and will announce it soon based on the opinion of his fans and the key leaders. He revealed that he will contest again from the previous constituency if the people demand it.