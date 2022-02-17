Jamtara: Congress MLA Irfan Ansari from Jharkhand's Jamtara Thursday targeted BJP MP from Godda Nishikant Dubey and said that he was the "biggest infiltrator" in Jharkhand. Ansari's comment came as a response to Dubey's demand for the implementation of NRC in Santhal Parganas alleging Bangladeshi infiltration in the state.

"Nishikant Dubey is the biggest infiltrator in Jharkhand, he should pack his bags and go to the place where he has come from. He himself has become the MP from Jharkhand by infiltrating from Bhagalpur and because of such people infiltration has been encouraged in Jharkhand and people from Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh started infiltrating into Jharkhand settling down here," Ansari said.

Ansari advised Dubey to not talk about "such petty things". "Being a parliamentarian, he should talk on the development," he said.

